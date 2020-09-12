Odessa Police Department warns public of debit/credit card skimmers found

The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about multiple skimmer devices found at a local gas station at 1515 South Grandview.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning the public about multiple skimmer devices found at a local gas station at 1515 South Grandview.

A skimmer, which reads and stores information from the credit card or debit card magnetic strip once a customer enters their card into an ATM machine, also retrieves the name of the card as well as the PIN number.

The Odessa Police is now asking that if anyone believes they have been a victim of their information being stolen, to contact their bank, monitor their accounts, and notify their financial institution of any unauthorized transactions.