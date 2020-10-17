Odessa Police Department warns against leaving keys in ignition

With the winter months approaching, the Odessa Police Department would like to warn that car thieves are looking for vehicles to steal.

ODESSA, Texas — With the winter months approaching, the Odessa Police Department would like to warn the community against leaving their keys in the ignition.

Car thieves are looking for cars to steal and spend the early morning hours driving around targeting motorists who are warming up their cars.

In 2020, Odessa Police have responded to several hundred stolen vehicle calls, with a vast majority of them being because of keys left in the ignition or spare keys left in the vehicle.

So the Odessa Police Department is providing tips to prevent auto theft.

These tips are: