Odessa Police Department to host Stop the Bleed Neighborhood Watch

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and Medical Center Health System will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting with Stop the Bleed program at the new OPD training facility.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.. It will be taking place at 210 N. Lincoln Street Ave.

Stop the Bleed is a program dedicated to teaching people worldwide on how to stop the bleeding of a severely wounded person. To date, they have prepared more than 2.1 million people to help during bleeding situations.

The program was administered by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, the later of whom was formed in 1922.