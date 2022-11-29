Odessa Police Department to host 'Neighborhood Watch Meeting'

The event will take place on November 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the OPD Classroom.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a Neighborhood Watch Meeting on November 29 at 7:00 p.m.

It will take place in the OPD Classroom on 205 N. Grant. The meeting will mainly focus on impaired driving prevention.

There will be a presentation from MCH that has two mothers sharing their stories, an OPD presentation on traffic safety prevention and an MCAC presentation on alcohol and drug abuse prevention and intervention.