Odessa Police Department to host 'Neighborhood Watch Meeting'

The event will take place on November 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the OPD Classroom.
Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a Neighborhood Watch Meeting on November 29 at 7:00 p.m.

It will take place in the OPD Classroom on 205 N. Grant. The meeting will mainly focus on impaired driving prevention. 

There will be a presentation from MCH that has two mothers sharing their stories, an OPD presentation on traffic safety prevention and an MCAC presentation on alcohol and drug abuse prevention and intervention. 

For more information, people can go to the Odessa Police Department Facebook page. 

