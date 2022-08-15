Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer

The 'Burgers For Mike' event will be happening on August 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer.

'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn A. All of the proceeds will go directly to Corporal Troglin.

It will be $10 a plate with to go and delivery orders being available. The plate includes cheeseburgers, chips, cookie and bottle water.

Tickets are available online at ppoaodessa.com. They are also available at Noe Garcia Insurance on 2201 Linda and House of Havana Cigars on 3131 E University.