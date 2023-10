National Night Out is meant to help show the positive relationship between police and community members as well as making sure communities in these areas are safe.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding a National Night Out event on Oct 3. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event is mean to help bring awareness to crime and drugs in the area as well as letting criminals know that the relationship between the police and community members is strong.