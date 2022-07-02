Odessa Police Department remembers fallen officer Scott Smith

"We will always remember the service to this department and to this community. I think it's important that we do that."

ODESSA, Texas — Lost but never forgotten. That's the message OPD wants to send for these wreath laying ceremonies, and to honor the officers and the families, who keep them in their hearts, every day.

Odessa Police Officer, Scott Smith was only 25 years old when he was responding to a burglary call IN SEPTEMBER 1987.

HE was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to the call.

"Just to imagine what the community went through, what the department went through, when that happened." said Police Chief, Michael Gerky.

Just two days after the accident Smith's wife found out she was pregnant.

Smith WAS IN A COMA AND placed on life support, WHERE HE REMAINED For six months .

HE DIED ON THIS DATE IN 1988.

Today's ceremony was to honor and remember him.

"We will always remember the service to this department and to this community. I think it's important that we do that. Especially the loved ones, the families that we're not going to forget them and their sacrifice." Said Gerky.

Even though Smith isn't here IN BODY, HIS SPIRIT Still lives on in his family.

"He was a dad; he had a daughter that was born after his passing." Said Gerky, he continued, "This is a young lady that never knew her dad. Talking to his mother, she says she looks just like him, talks like him, acts like him. She sees him in her, so you know that's amazing." Said Gerky.

The Odessa Police Department, will always remember Smith, "For us, to absolutely, again, make sure that everyone remembers these fallen officers. Every time we have one of these ceremonies, is just so important to us, it means a lot to us." Said Gerky.

Smith's family will always have a place with OPD.

"His children and his family understand that they, and he, will always be part of our family." Said Gerky.