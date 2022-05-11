Odessa Police Department is looking for a lost child

13-year-old Zechariah Landa was last seen on November 4th at approximately 6 p.m. at Music City Mall in Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Zechariah Landa was last seen on November 4 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at Music City Mall in Odessa.

Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki uniform from the Alternative Center.

The Police Department is saying Landa might be with a Hispanic male who is described as being approximately 40-50 years of age, about 6’2” tall, weighing about 250 pounds, has short hair, long beard, wearing a button-down shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots.