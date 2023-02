All westbound lanes have been shut down at this time, while only one eastbound lane has remained open.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash on IH-20 and East Loop 338.

At this time, officers have asked all drivers to avoid this area and use alternate routes.

All of the westbound lanes are currently closed down. Only one eastbound lane has remained open. Traffic is backed up for three miles according to an OPD spokesperson.