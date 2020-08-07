Odessa Police Department hiring

Are you looking for a job? Do you want to protect and serve the community?

ODESSA, Texas — Are you looking for a job? Do you want to protect and serve the community?

The Odessa Police Department is hiring for police officers.

Along with protecting and serving the community, officers will get to take home the vehicle, have all equipment provided, have paid training, and paid college tuition as well as health and life insurance.

Officers will also receive a TMRS retirement plan.