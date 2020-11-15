Odessa Police Department Community Relations Unit to provide Business Security Assessment

The Odessa Police Department Community Relations Unit will be providing the service of performing a business security assessment.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department Community Relations Unit will be providing the service of performing a business security assessment for businesses and homes.

Those interested in receiving this free assessment can schedule a meeting with CPL Hamilton and CPL LeSueur, the Crime Prevention Officers.

Once the officers come to your establishment and evaluate its physical and procedural security measures, you will be informed on if your business is susceptible to crime and which factors may be making your business a potential target for criminals.

The Certified Crime Prevention Officers will offer suggestions on how to lower the risk of becoming a victim of a crime.

All of the information discussed will be strictly confidential.