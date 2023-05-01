Odessa Police Department asks for help with Odessa Park graffiti incident

People can contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 if they have any information about the graffiti.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in gathering up information about the obscene graffiti in Optimist Park.

The vandals went to the park and vandalized the slides and playground equipment at the park recently.

"“Call 911 to report suspicious behavior/possible vandalism in progress. So sad to see this,” said Councilman Greg Connell. City of Odessa leaders said they have made it a point that this type of behavior would not be tolerated, and they hope residents would take more pride in their home and parks.

City of Odessa employees do clean up all of the graffiti and extra security measures have been implemented to help stop this behavior.