Odessa Police Department asks for help with gathering information in a hit and run incident

The driver of a GMC Sierra left the scene of the crash and failed to help the people involved in the crash on June 17.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the public for help with gathering up information about a hit and run incident that occurred on June 17.

The major crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. OPD and OFR both responded to the incident at Murphy and Fitch.

The initial investigation revealed that a Gray Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of East Murphy, while a White Kia Rio was stopped northbound in the 600 block of Fitch. Then, the Black GMC Sierra was traveling southbound in the 500 block of Fitch when it failed to yield the right of way and struck the Jeep Cherokee before hitting into the Kia Rio.

The driver of the GMC Sierra left the scene after the crash and failed to help out the other drivers involved in the major crash. Officers did find the GMC Sierra later on, but the driver was no longer in the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to a local hospital in the area with serious bodily injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

If anyone has any information about the crash or the driver of the GMC Sierra, contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.