Odessa Missing Person safely located

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Missing Person Pearlie Jackson has been safely located according to OPD. They would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating 58-year-old Pearlie Jackson.

Jackson was last seen on August 9 around 8:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of San Jacinto. Jackson was wearing a peach shirt, black pants and blue shoes.