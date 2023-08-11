x
Odessa Missing Person safely located

58-year-old Pearlie Jackson has been safely located. OPD would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: Missing Person Pearlie Jackson has been safely located according to OPD. They would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating 58-year-old Pearlie Jackson. 

Jackson was last seen on August 9 around 8:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of San Jacinto. Jackson was wearing a peach shirt, black pants and blue shoes. 

Anyone with information leading to her whereabouts can call either Detective Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

