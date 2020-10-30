Odessa Police Department asks for help locating missing man, last seen on foot

ODESSA, Texas — Update: Ricardo Raul Rivas has been found safe. He was found on 11th St. in Odessa.
The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing man last seen walking.
67-year-old Ricardo Raul Rivas was last seen on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Montclair.
Rivas is 5'4 and weighs 145 pounds.
He was last seen on foot wearing a red short-sleeve shirt and sweat pants.
The Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ricardo Raul Rivas to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.