Odessa Police Department asks for help locating missing man, last seen on foot

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing man last seen walking.

ODESSA, Texas — Update: Ricardo Raul Rivas has been found safe. He was found on 11th St. in Odessa.

67-year-old Ricardo Raul Rivas was last seen on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Montclair.

Rivas is 5'4 and weighs 145 pounds.

He was last seen on foot wearing a red short-sleeve shirt and sweat pants.