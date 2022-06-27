FOUND: Odessa Police Department asks for help locating a missing person

22-year-old Christian Ramirez was last seen on June 20 at 9:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: OPD says Ramirez has been found as of 2:46 p.m. Monday.

The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a missing person.

22-year-old Christian Ramirez was last seen on June 20 at 9:30 p.m. according to a surveillance video. Ramirez is about 5' 4", weighs 145 pounds, and diagnosed with autism.

Ramirez is known for riding a mountain bike and may be carrying an HP laptop with him.

Please contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-335-4961 if you know his whereabouts.