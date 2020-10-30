Odessa Police Department asking for help locating missing man

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating 86-year-old William Robert Barnes.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating 86-year-old William Robert Barnes.

Barnes was last seen on Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Beechwood.

William Robert Barnes is 5'9 and 185 pounds.

He is said to have possibly been driving a blue Ford Edge with Texas license plate DF8H640.