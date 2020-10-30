Odessa Police Department asking for help locating missing man

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating 86-year-old William Robert Barnes.
Barnes was last seen on Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Beechwood.
William Robert Barnes is 5'9 and 185 pounds.
He is said to have possibly been driving a blue Ford Edge with Texas license plate DF8H640.
The Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of William Robert Barnes to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.