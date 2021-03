The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help locating 32-year-old Anthony Lujan last seen on Feb. 27 at 8:25 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help locating 32-year-old Anthony Lujan last seen on Feb. 27 at 8:25 p.m.

It has been reported that Lujan was last seen near Golden Corral

Anthony Lujan is 6 ft. tall and 250 pounds, with a tattoo on his left shoulder.