Odessa Police Department arrest suspect involved in homicide incident

37-year-old Stephanie Tuell of Odessa has been charged with Murder.
Credit: Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a homicide incident on June 18. 

At 6:20 p.m., OPD and Fire Rescue received calls about a gunshot victim located at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon their arrival, officers found a male inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The male victim was immediately transported to MCH where he would succumb to his injuries. The male was later identified as 58-year-old Joe Abril. 

Soon after, OPD arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Stephanie Tuell, and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Tuell has been charged with Murder. 

We will update this story as we receive more information. 

