ODESSA, Texas — A month a go, back on May 3rd, OPD was alerted to a traffic call just off of 4600 Golder Ave. Once on the scene officers spoke with the owner of a vehicle who stated that their car had been struck by another. They described the vehicle that hit their's as an older model green and white Ford F-250.

After hitting their vehicle the suspected hit and run driver fled eastbound on to 48th Street.

If you or someone you know recognizes the vehicle shown in the photograph provided by OPD, you are asked to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432 333 TIPS, you can reference case #19-17345.