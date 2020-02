ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for help finding a missing person.

Olga Fernandez, 66, was last seen Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Red Cliff.

Fernandez was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black shoes. She is 5’3” tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information on where she is you are asked to call Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.