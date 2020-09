Jerry Loftin was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Jerry Loftin, 69, was seen wearing a dark blue shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes.

Loftin is approximately 6'7" tall and weighs around 252 pounds.

Additionally, his family tells NewsWest 9 he has also has medical conditions that he needs treatment for.