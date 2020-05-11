Odessa Police Academy practices directing traffic

The traffic light at Third and Grant was turned off so Odessa PD recruits could complete part of their Traffic Code course.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police Academy recruits got some practice directing traffic Thursday.

Trainees were at 3rd and Grant from 10 to 11 a.m. as part of their Traffic Code course.

Academy members still have a ways to go before graduation, which is scheduled for March 5.

Trainees will be training on professional police driving as well as firearms in the coming months.

This is the 21st academy the Odessa Police Department has held.