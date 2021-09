Featured at the event will be free food, games, a pet vaccination clinic, a raffle with dozens of prizes and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police will be holding the 2021 block party on September 25.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim Parker Park on University.

Featured at the event will be free food, games, a pet vaccination clinic, a raffle and more.

OPD will be giving away a variety of items like a Chromebook, a 55" television, a Fitbit and dozens of gift cards.