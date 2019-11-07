ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police investigated a fatal crash in the area of 42nd Street and Kermit Highway on July 11.

According to investigators, a maroon Kia Optima was traveling west in the 3800 block of W. 42nd Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Veronica Garza, 38, was the driver of the vehicle and Gabriel Montoya, 38, was the passenger.

Garza was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a curb before losing control of the vehicle and striking a parked 18-wheeler in the Stripes parking lot.

Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.