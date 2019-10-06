ODESSA, Texas — Tickets are going fast for the 7th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance. The event, hosted by the City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department, takes place on Saturday, June 15th at the The Rose Building at 415 Grant St.

Tickets for Dance A which will take place 4pm to 6pm are now SOLD OUT. However, tickets are STILL available for Dance B which will happen from 7pm to 9pm.

Dance B will also now be available for age groups Kindergarten to Teen.

This year’s dance theme is Diamond & Pearls Ball. There will be dancing, appetizers, a formal photo area and much more.

Ballroom dress and fancy suits or other costumes are encouraged. If you are attending with no costume, please wear semi-formal attire.

Sorry, No mothers are allowed.

Tickets are available online at www.odessatxparks.org.