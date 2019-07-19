ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Athletic League, or PAL, is holding its second summer session this July.

The PAL program allows underprivileged youth from ages 8 to 12 the chance to bond with police officers and get to know them better.

"You reach them at a young age and you get a better relationship with them when we all grow older," said OPD officer and coach of the program Michael Hamilton.

These children also get the opportunity to enjoy games and recreational activities all day.

Hamilton says the program has become so popular this summer's session filled up within the first 25 to 30 minutes and had an extensive waiting list.

For more information on the PAL or to register for next summer's sessions you can visit the Facebook page.