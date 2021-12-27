Odessa officer discusses how to avoid drunk driving this New Year's holiday

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — New Year's is a fun celebration, but if you choose to drink and drive - you could end up in jail or in some place even worse.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas during the holiday season of Dec. 1, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021.

Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215. In the 12-county TxDOT Odessa district alone, there were 54 DUI-alcohol-related crashes, resulting in one death, in the same time frame.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Taylor Box, Corporal for the Odessa Police Department. He said time spent behind bars and monetary damages are not a great way to start the new year.

"If an arrest is made for driving while intoxicated in a crash, all the damages that have been caused from that, the person who was arrested will be penalized for it," said Box. "The state will penalize them for all damages of property and person."

Box said those consequences get worse if someone is hurt.

"There are higher felonies as far as depending on circumstances of a death," said Box. "If you injure somebody, it is intoxication assault and if you were to take someone's life driving while intoxicated causing a crash, then it's intoxication manslaughter."

As we begin to ring in the new year, Box hopes people enjoy the holiday, but that they also keep safety in mind

"There are resources around for everyone as far as getting them home safely if they are intoxicated," said Box. "There are people that are willing to answer the phone and say 'yeah, I'll be there in 10 minutes,' I know there is. There are Ubers and stuff like that, taxis."