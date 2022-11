In the meantime the city is asking the public to call 432-335-3852 or 432-335-5716.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed.

In the meantime the city is asking the public to call 432-335-3852 or 432-335-5716 for non-emergency issues.