City of Odessa releases new information on OFR hazing investigation

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa released new details Tuesday night in an investigation into claims of hazing in the Odessa Fire Rescue cadet program.

The new information was given in a press release from attorney Tommy Sheen, whose law firm investigated the incident. Sheen also spoke about the findings in a city council meeting.

According to the release, several Odessa Fire Rescue cadets claim that starting on August 16, 2022, they were subjected to four days of what they consider hazing or punishment.

Those claims were the subject of an internal investigation in the department from late August to October of that year.

Sheen said the only documentation on the internal investigation that was provided to the city by OFR, prior to the law firm’s investigation, showed that Chief Moya was given five days unpaid leave and Captain Norred received a formal reprimand.

Some of the claims cadets are said to have reported include being pressured into attending events for fear of retribution and suffering blisters on their hands from forced workouts on hot pavement.

Chief Moya, who reportedly led the workouts on hot pavement, is said to have apologized, though the cadets did not feel it was genuine.

After the investigation, the cadets were not made aware of any findings, punishments, policy changes or alterations within the department.

The document goes on to share full summaries of the claims of captains and chiefs in the department. To read those accounts, see the document linked below:

The release on Sheen Law Firm's investigation closes with the following statement:

“We are of the opinion that the investigation conducted by OFR into the events of August 2022 concerning physical harm and hazing of the cadets was improper and insufficient. Based on our investigation, not only does sufficient evidence exists of hazing by OFR personnel against the cadets, but some evidence also exists of what appears to have been a coverup within the OFR regarding the events and circumstances leading to the injuries of the cadets.”

The City of Odessa posted a Civic Alert on their website that includes photos of the cadet's blistered hands, as well as a reaction video from OFR's interim fire chief. It should be noted that the photos are graphic, but if you are interested in seeing the photos or video, click or tap here .