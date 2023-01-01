Odessa museums unveil latest presidential portrait

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB's Presidential Archives and the Ellen Noël Art Museum unveiled a special new portrait Thursday evening.
The latest presidential portrait features 45th president Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Portrait donor Gary Edmison and the artist, Francisca "Paquita" Esteve, were special guests at the event.
Presidential portraits are a key feature of the archives, with pieces of memorabilia from presidents and first ladies marking the history of the office.
UTPB Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Becky Spurlock shared the university's excitement for this chance to bring the community together.
"You know, UTPB is so proud to have the presidential museum and archives on our campus, and as part of the work that we do here and our outreach to the community," Spurlock said. "It's a gem of a place. We are very lucky to have the resources to have this program, to have this art, and now with our new partnership with the Ellen Noël, we're really offering more and more interesting exhibits."
The archives, as well as the Ellen Noël Art Museum, are open at the Buddy and Shirley West Building on University Blvd.