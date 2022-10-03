Odessa Municipal Court holding warrant resolution week

During the week people can resolve the warrant and have a $50 warrant fee waived if they pay in full.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Municipal Court has organized a warrant resolution week to help resolve outstanding cases and help people avoid being arrested.

Anyone who has a warrant issued for them is subject to being arrested at any time. To help avoid this situation, the court is encouraging people to come and voluntarily resolve their case.

The resolution week will run from March 21 to March 25 during municipal court hours.

Citations handled by the court and that are eligible for resolution week include parking tickets, traffic citations and other Class C misdemeanors

Anyone who comes to resolve their case can have a $50 warrant fee waived if they pay in full.

The court will accept cash, check, money order and credit and debit cards, though the last one is MasterCard and Visa only.

You can pay online by clicking or tapping here or by calling 432-335-3300. You can also visit the court in person.