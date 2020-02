ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning citizens that the Municipal Court will be closed for a few days for a transition of software systems.

The closure will take place on February 13 and 14.

The court will also remain closed on February 17 for the President’s Day holiday.

During this closure no payments will be processed.

