ODESSA, Texas — Shortly after 4:30 p.m. today, (Friday) it was confirmed by Ector County Sheriff Office that there is a possible gas leak in the area of W. 16th and Avenue L and authorities are requesting the public to avoid this area as a precaution.

First responders are on scene and investigating what they believe to be an H2S leak.

There are no evacuations ordered at this time, NewsWest9 will continue to monitor this story and provide more details as they become available.