ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Moose Lodge 1701 has partnered up with Vitalant to host a blood drive event on June 24.

The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on 2711 North Dixie. People can schedule an appointment by either contacting Curtis Shipman at 432-332-5611 or call 877-25VITAL.