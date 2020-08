Brian Samuel Lair was last seen on August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Brian Samuel Lair, 49, was last seen on August 12 at around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East 56th Street.

Lair is described as six feet tall and weighing around 260 pounds.