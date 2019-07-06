ODESSA, Texas — On June 7, the Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for indecency with a child by exposure.

David Ray King, 65, was released on June 8 on a $15,000 bond.

As of June 10, King has now been rearrested and charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

ECSO has reportedly been investigating the incident since May 10.

King reportedly admitted to possessing multiple images and videos of child pornography on his phone and computers at his residence and to being engaged in conduct with children between the ages of 10 and 16 years of age.

Investigators seized numerous media storage devices and DVDs from King's place of residence.

King is in custody and no bond has been set as of 7 p.m. on June 10.

According to the sheriff's office, the name of the church King works at is not being released at this time. The investigation is still underway and there is no further information at this time.