Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events

Both the Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will aim to get their furry friends new homes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need.

The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.

The Odessa Animal Shelter will meet the community at Catholic Charities on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an adoption event, while Midland Animal Services will host its Top Dog or Cat adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Odessa, with rescues full and backed up, the need for adoption is urgent and constant.

The rescues don’t have hardly enough fosters, and they can’t get them out to their adopters as fast as they would like to.

In Midland, adopting the animals might save their life, as adoption is urgent there as well.

They have a lot of stray animals, loose animals and animals that are owner surrendered, which keeps them at max capacity. The last thing they want to do is euthanize an animal, so hosting adoption events helps them reduce the rate at which they are forced to euthanize.

The event is also highly anticipated by staff members in Midland who are excited to see the animals go to good homes.

Both events offer many benefits for adopters, with numerous vaccinations, a microchip, spay and neuter opportunities and other services included with the adoption fee, which will be $27 in Odessa and $18 in Midland.