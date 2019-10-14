ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding three meetings to go over the city's Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan.

The plan will cover the plan of action for the development and redevelopment of the parks and recreation system for the next five to 10 years.

The city is asking for input through an online survery or via the meetings to help shape the future of Odessa.

Meetings will take place at the following times and places:

October 14, 6-8 p.m. at the Woodson Community Building

October 16, 6-8 p.m. at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center

October 17, 6-8 p.m. at the Ellen Noel Art Museum

More meetings will be scheduled for a later time.

Citizens who take the online survey will be entered into a drawing for an Apple iPad.

RELATED: City of Odessa celebrates cleaning the community

RELATED: OPD receives Narcan Nasal Spray to fight opioid overdoses