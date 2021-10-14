Odessa crews begin prepping McKinney Park for Starbright Village

While crews work on this setup, some sections of the park may be inaccessible at certain times.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is already getting started preparing McKinney Park for the annual Starbright Village.

However, the park as a whole will remain open.

Starbright Village is an annual light display that runs during the month of December. Over 300,000 lights will be on display to celebrate the holiday season.