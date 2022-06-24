x
Odessa mayor releases statement applauding overturning of Roe v. Wade

Mayor Javier Joven also announced his intention to declare this day “Our Children’s Right to Life Day.”
Credit: AP
Protesters gather following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.

ODESSA, Texas —

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, taking away federal constitutional protection for a woman’s access to an abortion.

The news was followed by leaders on the federalstate and local levels speaking their opinions on the matter.

In a press release following the decision, Odessa Mayor Javier Joven commended the Supreme Court and announced his intention to declare the day “Our Children’s Right to Life Day.”

The full statement from Joven can be read below:

The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.

Today, I intend to issue a proclamation declaring “Our Children’s Right to Life Day” and dedicate this day in remembrance of the over 64 million lives lost in abortion, and I call our fellow cities and elected officials to join us in standing for life and recognizing this landmark ruling.

