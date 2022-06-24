Odessa mayor releases statement applauding overturning of Roe v. Wade

Mayor Javier Joven also announced his intention to declare this day “Our Children’s Right to Life Day.”

ODESSA, Texas — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, taking away federal constitutional protection for a woman’s access to an abortion.

The news was followed by leaders on the federal , state and local levels speaking their opinions on the matter.

In a press release following the decision, Odessa Mayor Javier Joven commended the Supreme Court and announced his intention to declare the day “Our Children’s Right to Life Day.”

The full statement from Joven can be read below:

The justices got it right; abortion is an issue for the states to decide, and I am proud to say in Texas our strong pro-life laws will soon go into effect, effectively outlawing the evil practice of abortion, a practice that has taken so many innocent lives over many decades.