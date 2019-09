ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor David Turner will be joined by U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the Odessa City Council Chambers to discuss the Aug. 31 shooting and accept a check for the victims of the shooting.

The check presentation will be Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 am.

Immediately following the press conference, Senator Cornyn and Mayor Turner will pay their respects at the nearby memorial on W 2nd St. and N Sam Houston Ave.