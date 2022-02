This event will feature industry experts, complimentary refreshments and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Marriott will be hosting a wedding open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.

This event will showcase the hotel and conference center's event space. There will also be industry experts on hand to answer questions.

Guests will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to win a free bridal shower, and couples could possibly win a special weekend getaway.