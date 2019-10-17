ODESSA, Texas — The Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Odessa held its grand opening on October 17.

The property was designed in a way to welcome members of the community even without them having to book a room. It is attached to the Ector Theatre, which is undergoing renovations.

On the weekends, the hotel will be host to live music and other forms of entertainment that people can enjoy.

The hotel also features a resort style pool, lounge chairs and a free-standing Starbucks nearby.

If you would like to know more about the new center, you can visit the website.

Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center Today is the day! The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center has officially opened its doors. We can't wait to serve the city of Odessa!

RELATED: Odessa Marriott donates to West Texas Food Bank's Food 2 Kids program

RELATED: Marriott Hotel hoping to fill over 50 positions at job fair.