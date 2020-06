The Odessa Police Department is asking citizens to remain on high alert for the man pictured below.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for public help in the search for a man who stole $1400 of CBD products from Kwik Kash on 1821 E. 8th St.

The police department said that the man forced entry into the building around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.