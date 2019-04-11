ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a major crash in northwest Odessa.

Odessa police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the area of University and North County Road West just before noon on November 4.

Ronald Green, 73, was driving a Buick Encore eastbound on University when he struck a Chevrolet Silverado from behind. The truck was stopped at a red light.

Green then backed up and left his vehicle, but the SUV was still in reverse. The SUV knocked him down and ran him over before striking a third vehicle behind it.

Green was taken to Medical Center Hospital and pronounced dead. Officials are still investigating the cause of death and an autopsy will be performed in Lubbock.

The third vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

OPD reports no one else was injured during the accident.

If you have any information on this accident you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department Traffic Division or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-36051.

RELATED: Motorcycle accident leaves Odessa woman in critical condition

RELATED: TxDOT issues tips for driving safe in unpredictable weather conditions