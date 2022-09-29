Odessa man pleads guilty to murder, injury to a child

23-year-old Kameron Gammage has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

ODESSA, Texas — 23-year-old Kameron Gammage has pled guilty to the murder of his 7-month old son as well as injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

Gammage has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. By agreement, the court ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning he must serve the life sentence before starting the 20-year sentence.

Both Gammage and 18-year-old Leyla Pierson were arrested back in July. Pierson was also charged with injury to a child. Earlier this month, both parents were officially indicted on those charges.

The indictments state that Gammage repeatedly struck the child, choked him and broke his hyoid bone, which contributed to his death. According to an arrest affidavit, Gammage told police he had "accidentally" dropped the baby after tossing him up into the air several times.

Both parents noticed bruising and swelling on the child afterwards but did not take him to a doctor or seek any sort of medical treatment.