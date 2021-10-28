Odessa man pleads guilty for participation in Capitol riot

Williams plead guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing within any of the Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man charged for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riot has plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Vic Williams was originally charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds and two charges of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to court documents, Williams plead guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing within any of the Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

Williams was interviewed by the FBI back in February but denied going inside the Capitol. However law enforcement later obtained video footage that showed him entering the building.

He was arrested on May 20 in Odessa.

The judge has set his sentencing for February 7 via video conference.