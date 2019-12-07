UPTON COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Upton County.

The crash happened on FM 15555 just after 5:30 p.m. on July 11.

According to investigators, a 2002 International truck was driving east on the road when the left front tire blew out. This caused the driver to lose control and enter the westbound lane.

The truck struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west that was carrying two Odessa men.

Oliver Rodriguez, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered incapacitating injuries and were taken to Shannon Medical Center Hospital in San Angelo. The passenger of the first vehicle suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Upton County Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.