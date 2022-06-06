Odessa man killed in crash on SH 302, 8th Street

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County Sunda morning.
According to DPS, Angel Alvarado, 44, was driving a truck west on 8th Street at around 3:!5 a.m.
DPS says Alvarado failed to yield right of way and was struck by a truck tractor towing a trailer that was traveling south on SH 302.
Alvarado, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The other driver was not injured.
No further information is available at this time and DPS is still investigating the crash.