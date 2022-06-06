Odessa man killed in crash on SH 302, 8th Street

DPS says the man failed to yield right of way and was struck by a truck tractor that was traveling south on SH 302.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County Sunda morning.

According to DPS, Angel Alvarado, 44, was driving a truck west on 8th Street at around 3:!5 a.m.

DPS says Alvarado failed to yield right of way and was struck by a truck tractor towing a trailer that was traveling south on SH 302.

Alvarado, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was not injured.